×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | joe biden | report | withdrawal | afghanistan | oversight

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Crumple Up' Biden's Afghanistan Report

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 01:00 PM EDT

The Biden administration's report on the withdrawal of Afghanistan "isn't worth the paper it was printed on," as it was produced in self defense over what it knew would be a damaging inspector general's report, Rep. Pat Fallon said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"This is what you do with the report from Joe Biden, that 12-page report," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while crumpling some paper. "You crumple it up and you throw it out."

Fallon's comments came just after the House Oversight Committee opened testimony in its hearing regarding the August 2021 pullout from Afghanistan in which 13 service members were killed and more than 100 Afghans were killed in a suicide bomber's attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is examining the work that has been completed by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on the withdrawal, and is to feature testimony from the inspectors general for the Department of Defense, Department of State, and U.S. Agency for International Development.

SIGAR Inspector General John Sopko's testimony Wednesday resulted in "some guns blazing," said Fallon.

"This is an independent entity, saying that the Biden State Department has been [obstructing] and delaying and not cooperating, and that doesn't serve the country well at all and certainly doesn't serve the truth well at all," said Fallon.

Fallon said it was the Biden administration, not former President Donald Trump's, that "drew an arbitrary line in the sand and said, 'We have to leave.'"

"He red-lined himself and said we're going to be out by September, Joe Biden, not Donald Trump," said Fallon.

"Who left Afghanistan in the middle of fighting season when they should have left in the winter? Joe Biden. Who decided to take the State Department's advice and draw down to 600 troops instead of 2500 that were there that the military said we needed to hold Kabul and Bagram [Prison]? Joe Biden."

And after that, "5,000 Taliban terrorists and criminals and scumbags broke out of prison, one of which was the suicide bomber that murdered 13 American service members, and Joe Biden wants to blame Donald Trump," said Fallon. "That's a travesty and it's disgusting."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Biden administration's report on the withdrawal of Afghanistan "isn't worth the paper it was printed on," as it was produced in self defense over what it knew would be a damaging inspector general's report, Rep. Pat Fallon said Wednesday on Newsmax.
pat fallon, joe biden, report, withdrawal, afghanistan, oversight
415
2023-00-19
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved