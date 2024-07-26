Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Harris Failed Miserably at Securing Border

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris has done a terrible job of securing the border and he has the numbers to back it up.

Appearing on "Newsline," Fallon scoffed at the notion Harris was not the border czar.

"Of course [President Joe Biden] put her in charge of the border," Fallon said. "They are saying look at the numbers because the numbers are down from the worst ever, and they are still really horrible."

Fallon said under former President Donald Trump, at this point in his presidency, there were 1.8 million illegal encounters with people from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Under Harris, there have been 4.3 million, a 238% increase.

"She is not qualified to run a small law firm, never mind to be president of the United States," Fallon said. "The numbers tell it. What has she accomplished? I can't name one thing."

As Democrats play word games on whether she was actually the "border czar," Fallon said people should look at the numbers.

"She was put in charge of mitigating and stemming the flood that Joe Biden had created in Mexico and the Northern Triangle. And clearly she failed miserably," Fallon said. "Almost a two and a half times increase over what President Trump did. If you want to secure border, vote for Donald Trump in November."

