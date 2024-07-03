Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Ruling by Decree'

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been "ruling by decree" due to the manner in which it circumvented the wishes of Congress by delaying aid to Israel.

"I mean, when you see Congress acting in a bipartisan fashion to pass a $14.3 billion aid package — by the way, an emergency aid package — to Israel and then [President] Joe Biden has his State Department collude with his Defense Department to withhold that aid and delay it, that's ... not the rule of law. That's ruling by decree," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Sustern."

Calling Israel "one of our oldest allies, as well, and most reliable allies," he said, "We have to call it for what it is. This is politics over good policy because his two-state solution seems to be to win Pennsylvania and Michigan."

Last week, Fallon called out the Biden administration's slow walking of aid to Israel that was approved in a bipartisan manner in an opinion piece published by RealClear Politics.

"The Biden administration admitted the weapons hold was done to 'send a political message' to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he continues with the Israeli offensive into Hamas' stronghold of Rafah," he wrote.

"Remember when, about five short years ago, allegedly withholding congressionally mandated foreign aid was an impeachable offense?"

Former President Donald Trump was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine's leader for "a favor," all while withholding $400 million in military aid.

The historic vote split along party lines over a charge that Trump abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

