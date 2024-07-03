WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pat fallon | israel | congress | aid | biden

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Ruling by Decree'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 July 2024 08:05 PM EDT

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been "ruling by decree" due to the manner in which it circumvented the wishes of Congress by delaying aid to Israel.

"I mean, when you see Congress acting in a bipartisan fashion to pass a $14.3 billion aid package — by the way, an emergency aid package — to Israel and then [President] Joe Biden has his State Department collude with his Defense Department to withhold that aid and delay it, that's ... not the rule of law. That's ruling by decree," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Sustern."

Calling Israel "one of our oldest allies, as well, and most reliable allies," he said, "We have to call it for what it is. This is politics over good policy because his two-state solution seems to be to win Pennsylvania and Michigan."

Last week, Fallon called out the Biden administration's slow walking of aid to Israel that was approved in a bipartisan manner in an opinion piece published by RealClear Politics.

"The Biden administration admitted the weapons hold was done to 'send a political message' to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he continues with the Israeli offensive into Hamas' stronghold of Rafah," he wrote.

"Remember when, about five short years ago, allegedly withholding congressionally mandated foreign aid was an impeachable offense?"

Former President Donald Trump was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine's leader for "a favor," all while withholding $400 million in military aid.

The historic vote split along party lines over a charge that Trump abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Biden administration has been "ruling by decree" due to the manner in which it circumvented the wishes of Congress by delaying aid to Israel.
pat fallon, israel, congress, aid, biden
362
2024-05-03
Wednesday, 03 July 2024 08:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved