Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Harris' 2-State Solution Only About Election

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has a two-state solution, but it has nothing to do with helping Israel quell the crisis in the Middle East.

Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, has been towing a fine line regarding her support for Israel, given the far-left wing of her party has been openly against the Jewish state since Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7 and Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip.

In Michigan's Democrat presidential primary Feb. 27, in which Harris was not on the ballot, more than 100,000 voted "uncommitted" as a protest to President Joe Biden's support for Israel. In July, Biden chose not to seek reelection and endorsed Harris.

"Let's be really honest, her two-state solution is winning Pennsylvania and Michigan," Fallon told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" and guest host Katie McCall. "She's very concerned about those [uncommitted] votes that they suffered in the Democratic Primary in Michigan.

"How about doing this Kamala? Do what's in the best interest of the United States of America and our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, instead of worrying about your election, and if you do that, you ironically would be better off electorally. But what she and Joe Biden have done repeatedly and consistently is always catered to their far-left wing, and I think that will end up honestly costing her the election."

On the heels of Hamas murdering six Israeli hostages, whose bodies — including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin — were found last weekend in a Gaza tunnel, Fallon said Hamas is standing in the way of a cease-fire deal becoming a realistic goal.

"I think for Israel it would be but it's not because Hamas [is] not an honest broker, and they're not negotiating in good faith, and that's unfortunate," said Fallon, who sits on the House Armed Services and Oversight committees. "The best way to deal with Hamas is to eradicate them and that's what Israel has tried to do and … they're showing tremendous restraint.

"If Hamas had the ability to really destroy Israel, they wouldn't hesitate. But [Israel] does have the ability to destroy Gaza, and they don't, because they're humanitarians, because they are a democratic society in an ocean of totalitarianism. They still need to act with strength and negotiate from that point and eventually Hamas will bend to their will."

