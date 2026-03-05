Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: War Powers Limits Would 'Hamstring' Trump on Iran

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump should be given the "latitude" needed to carry out military objectives against Iran, arguing that congressional efforts to limit the commander in chief's authority could undermine U.S. leadership and strategy.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Fallon addressed the ongoing debate in Congress over legislation invoking the War Powers Resolution to restrict presidential military action in Iran.

"You could agree or disagree with the action taken in Iran," Fallon said. "I happen to agree with it. But now that it's occurred, let's do what's in the best interest of the United States, which is clearly to give our commander in chief the latitude he needs."

The Texas Republican, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Oversight Committee, said U.S. leaders should be allowed to pursue the mission's objectives without Congress "hampering and handcuffing" the administration.

"Give Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, who's also doing a fabulous job," Fallon said. "Give our leaders the opportunity for achieving the objectives that you just mentioned."

The war powers debate has intensified after President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Iran as part of a rapidly expanding conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iranian forces.

Democrats and some Republicans have argued that Congress must assert its constitutional authority over war powers and require formal approval for extended military operations.

A similar measure in the Senate aimed at limiting Trump's authority to continue military action against Iran failed in a 47-53 vote, with most Republicans opposing the effort and arguing the president must retain flexibility during an ongoing conflict.

The legislation is rooted in the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which was designed to allow Congress to limit or end U.S. military involvement in hostilities not authorized by lawmakers.

Fallon said that, regardless of differing opinions about the strikes themselves, lawmakers should prioritize national interests and strategic goals.

"Now that it's occurred, let's do what's in the best interest of the United States," Fallon said.

He also framed the conflict in terms of broader geopolitical change within Iran, suggesting the current regime faces deep internal opposition.

"We — there's nothing better for the world than to have this regime fall and to have the Iranian people, about 80% of which loathe and hate this regime, take their country back," Fallon said.

U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets have triggered a widening regional conflict, including missile and drone exchanges and naval clashes that have raised concerns about global energy supplies and regional stability.

Supporters of the administration's approach argue the strikes were necessary to counter Iran’s military capabilities and regional actions.

Critics, however, warn that allowing the president to continue military action without congressional approval risks drawing the United States into a prolonged war.

Fallon said the administration's leadership team should be trusted to carry out the mission.

"We want to give our leaders the opportunity for achieving the objectives that you just mentioned," Fallon said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com