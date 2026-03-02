Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: No Rhyme or Reason to Iran's Strategy

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that Iran is shooting at random since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against the country.

"It seems like they have no rhyme or reason for their strategy right now," Fallon said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," noting that 49 top Iranian leaders have been taken out since the strikes began on Saturday.

"They're seemingly just shooting off willy-nilly, and they're helping us strategically with their tactical actions," Fallon added. "They're taking their Gulf neighbors and throwing them into our arms.

"And those Gulf states are very angry."

The lawmaker pointed out that since the U.S. took out Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, the leadership has been working with the United States.

"They're not being hostile. They're saying, You know what? China, Russia, we don't want to work with you anymore. And Cuba hit the bricks," Fallon said.

"And that's what we expected and wanted from the Iranian regime after the nuclear strike, after we struck their nuclear facilities last year," he added.

"But these morons decided that they were going to double down on their ballistic missiles," Fallon continued. "They weren't going to give up their enriched uranium.

"And that's when President Trump said, OK, enough. We're going to have to strike. We're going to strike now."

