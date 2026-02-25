House Likely to Sink Iran War Powers Measure

A bipartisan effort in the House of Representatives to constrain President Donald Trump's authority to escalate hostilities against Iran is likely to fall short when members vote later this week, reports The Hill.

The War Powers Resolution to Prohibit Involvement in Iran, co-led by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., was designed to force a floor vote on restricting the president's ability to engage U.S. forces without specific authorization from Congress.

Supporters argue it would reassert Congress' constitutional authority to declare war amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

But Republicans who control the House have lined up behind Trump's national security prerogatives, leaving the resolution with insufficient support to pass.

Several GOP lawmakers say they oppose limitations that could reduce executive flexibility in confronting what they characterize as an increasingly volatile situation with Iran.

Meanwhile, a handful of Democrats have also expressed reservations, citing concerns over limiting U.S. options in a complex international environment.

"We want to make sure we build consensus," Massie acknowledged this week about the delayed effort to force the discharge motion necessary to bring the resolution to the floor.

The measure was initially expected to be considered earlier this week, but a compressed House schedule and a leadership decision to prioritize other business pushed the vote to next week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has made clear that Republican leadership will broadly oppose the resolution.

GOP critics argue that restricting the president's war powers at a time of heightened tensions with Tehran could send the wrong signal to adversaries and undermine U.S. strategic positioning.

Democrats broadly support giving lawmakers a chance to go on the record, even if victory is unlikely.

"If the vast majority of Republicans want to own another endless war in the Middle East, they can do that," Khanna said in recent comments. "But the Democrats are the party that says we are tired of wars overseas."

The resolution would direct Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from unauthorized hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorized them, a direct invocation of the 1973 War Powers Resolution's requirements.

Opponents of the measure, including Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., have argued the House should not hobble the president's ability to respond to emerging threats, and that doing so could diminish U.S. deterrence.