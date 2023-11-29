Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Joe Biden Has Made Every State a Border State'

"What [President] Joe Biden has done is make every state a border state, Rep. Pat Fallon said in describing the situation along the southern border to Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that seven million people have crossed the border illegally during the Biden administration, which is unprecedented in a negative way and includes 169 people arrested on the terror watch list in this fiscal year alone.

Fallon also said that the situation there is so bad it explains why he can't vote for more aid to help Ukraine, even though he supports Kyiv in the war and wants Russia to lose. He said that "I can't in good conscience vote for more money for Ukraine until we first secure our southern border."

When asked why he had changed his mind about running for Congress again, deciding to do so after he had said he wouldn't, Fallon explained there was an opening in the state senate, his old seat, and that he both appreciated how they get things done there by passing so many bills and that it would bring him much closer to home for family.

But then he said, "my sons pointed out to me, why did I go to Congress in the first place, and is your work down there."

Fallon answered that he went "for two particular reasons: one, to secure the southern border and two, to get our fiscal house in order in Washington, and, really, we couldn't be farther from our goals there. So I am going to be the small part I can to move the ball forward on both those issues."

He said it was very flattering that some people urged him to reverse his decision, with supporters encouraging him to continue fighting for the cause, whether it was in Texas or on the national level.

