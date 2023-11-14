×
Tags: pat fallon | texas | house | congress | 2024 | reelection | senate

Rep. Pat Fallon Changes Mind, Will Run Again

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:41 PM EST

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, has decided to seek reelection to the United States House after previously signaling he would return to the Texas Senate.

Just one day ago, the lawmaker physically showed up to file to run for his old seat in state government, the Senate's 30th district. He received the support of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hours after making the move.

The seat's current holder, Sen. Drew Springer, had announced on Nov. 7 that he would not seek reelection in 2024 in order to spend more time managing his family's business.

But Fallon said he changed his mind about running to succeed Springer after talking more with his family and constituents.

Now, he will seek to return to Texas' fourth U.S. congressional district, extending from the Dallas suburbs to the Red River.

Republican state Rep. Matt Shaheen abandoned his plans to run for Fallon's U.S. congressional seat in response and will instead seek reelection in state government, according to The Texas Tribune.

Fallon is a member of the House Armed Services and Oversight panels. He is a vocal critic of the Biden administration's handling of the southern border, specifically Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, being assigned as the Republican candidate after John Ratcliffe announced his retirement from the seat and going on to win by nearly 53 percentage points.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

