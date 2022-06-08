RNC's Dennard to Newsmax: DA Recall Vote Shows Shift for Democrats

San Francisco's vote Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin showed that voters are rejecting the policies that liberal progressives are trying to implement in California as well as nationwide, Paris Dennard, the director of Black Media Affairs for the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Big things that are top of mind for voters, and it deals with security, economic security, and physical security," Dennard commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that in places like California, voters are rejecting the policies that don't work and that is "telling for not just California but nationwide.

Voters are not pleased with the uptick in crime and inflation, and that is not playing well in the primary elections, said Dennard.

Boudin, who was narrowly elected in 2019, was targeted for recall by opponents who accused him of being inexperienced and inflexible and said he often sided with criminals, not victims. But people against his recall called the move a GOP power grab.

The recall vote shows doom for a city like San Francisco, where there are few elected Republicans in office, and Dennard said there is no celebrating going on among Democrats as a result.

"What it's telling the Democratic National Committee, what it's telling [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer is that the days of this progressive liberal extreme, a Democrat Party having just so much advantage in the electorate, are numbered," he said.

But it's not just Republicans who are rejecting the Democrats' policies, Dennard continued, as "everyone is being impacted by the high crime. Everybody has been impacted by this high inflation, high gas prices."

That is leaving Democrats who are looking at their party and saying they don't recognize it and that its values are no longer theirs, he said.

"You have Democrats saying enough is enough, and so the Democrat Party is not the same Democrat Party," said Dennard. "They're going to be in for a rude awakening come November, and they're already seeing it."

The only thing the party can do at this point is to "change policy and go back to what we saw under the Trump administration," he added. "He was working with congressional Republicans to get things done for the American people and putting the American people first. I highly doubt that the Democrats have the will and the heart to actually change course to do that."

But that would mean the Democrats would "have to acknowledge that the things that happened under the Trump administration were effective," said Dennard. "They're not willing to do that, because they're beholden to the extreme radical Progressive left that is running that party and dictating what happens from a policy standpoint, from [President] Joe Biden to the House and the Senate."

