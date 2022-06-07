Sen. Grassley, Gov. Reynolds, Rep. Rosendale Among Trump-Endorsed Winners

President Donald Trump picked up more victories for his endorsed candidates Tuesday night.

Following the GOP primary victory in Pennsylvania by Sen.-nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, Trump's record stood at 100 wins to 6 losses, according to the former president.

He picked up at least 10 more victories with nary a loss in Tuesday's primaries across seven states, including longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who won the Republican primary in Montana's U.S. House District 2 race.

Also, Trent Kelly won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Mississippi's 1st Congressional District.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the South Dakota state House.

Noem, who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential running-mate if former Trump seeks election again in 2024, is favored to win the Nov. 8 general election in this solidly Republican state.

Incumbent Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., advances after Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ declared him the top vote-getter with 5% of the vote counted. He will meet the No. 2 finisher for the District 1 U.S. House race in November.

Iowa GOP Reps. Ashley Hinson, District 1, and Randy Feenstra, District 4, were unopposed in their primary races, but also received Trump's endorsement.

Results from some Montana and California races were still pending Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.