DHS Sec. Noem Dodged Migrant Kicks on Phoenix ICE Raid

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem dodged kicks from an illegal migrant during a Tuesday Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the New York Post, Noem led approximately 100 federal agents on the early morning operation to apprehend three illegal immigrants who were wanted on drug, weapons, and money laundering charges.

Noem reportedly greeted agents from ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration in an underground parking garage, shaking hands with and thanking officers for their work while pledging to get them necessary resources.

"The effort of cooperation we have between agencies is getting turned on to steroids," Noem told the Post. "We have this being multiplied across the country exponentially. Now, anyone who's in this country illegally that's committing crimes and has broken our laws will face consequences. We'll be sweeping them up faster than we ever have before."

After a briefing on the raid's targets, a convoy of a dozen vehicles moved out, with Noem leading the way in an armored SWAT vehicle.

The first arrest of the day was Bonifacio Renteria-Cruz, an illegal migrant from Mexico with a lengthy criminal record that reportedly includes convictions for aggravated assault and weapons charges. Renteria-Cruz has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for homicide and had been ordered removed by an immigration official in 2008. According to DHS, he has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Next up was Jose Escobar-Robles, who federal authorities say helped run Monroy Enterprises, a money service business that is accused of illegally directing money to benefit Mexican cartels' drug smuggling and human trafficking operations.

According to the Post, Escobar-Robles raised his Croc slip-on shoe in an attempt to block out the camera after being arrested and told the agents, "Let's go, let's go," as Noem asked whether he has family.

"You're gonna go — you're gonna go home, and you're gonna get prosecuted," Noem told him, adding, "You're not scaring me with your Croc" as he kicked his foot in her direction multiple times.

The last suspect nabbed in Tuesday's raid was Luis Garcia-Sanchez, who is allegedly connected to the 18th Street Gang and is wanted on felony narcotics charges going back to 1987. DHS said he has been ordered removed from the United States twice.

The Post reported that Garcia-Sanchez was barefoot and engulfed in a cloud of marijuana smoke when federal agents arrived with an arrest warrant. His wife got his shoes for him before he was taken into custody.

As he was being led away, Garcia-Sanchez told the outlet that he was a grandfather now and no longer associated with the Los Angeles-based gang.

From the back of the police car, Garcia-Sanchez told Noem that he has three children, and he didn't want them to end up living the same kind of lifestyle he did.

"Go deal with the consequences of breaking the law here," Noem responded. "Give them an example of being a better person."