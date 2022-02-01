Sarah Palin to Newsmax: I Want to 'Get Back Into Public Service'

Saying she has ''the heart of a public servant,'' former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin told Newsmax on Tuesday that she may seek public office again.

''I really do want to get back into public service,'' Palin said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''I believe that my qualification and the foundation that I built, having served on the local and state, and then you know, get on this national platform, international platform, all the experience can be put to good use to serve Americans.

''Most importantly, though, besides strong work ethic that I have and a lot of common sense, is I do have a public servant's heart. I know that. That's what I'm wired to do. I want to do it and I hope for the opportunity.,'' she said.

Palin entered politics in 1992, serving on the Wasilla City Council, and then as mayor of that Alaska city, according to Biography.com.

In 2002, she lost the Republican nomination to run for lieutenant governor by less than 2,000 votes but returned to win the state's governorship in 2006.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., took Palin on as his vice presidential candidate in 2008, but the pair lost to Barack Obama and his running mate, Joe Biden.

Palin, 57, said that both Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris get failing grades a year into their administration for their performance on issues including inflation, immigration, and foreign affairs.

''It's easy to give them, their team a failing grade,'' Palin said. ''I mean, just look at the trillion-dollar deficit racked up in one year. Look at the failure on the border. Look at the overreach and overregulation, and absolute nonsense that they are engaged in when it comes to federal mandates and protocol as it applies to COVID.''

Palin said Biden and Harris are ''unserious'' as a team of leaders for the country and are deliberately dividing the nation because they hold it in disdain.

''[The] big-picture policies, as part of the fundamental transformation of America that they promised under Obama, remember, he articulated it. He promised it,'' she said. ''There's only a fundamental transformation desire to transform something for which you have disdain.

''Well, that's the picture that they are painting of themselves. How they view America, why they want to transform it, and they're smart enough to be purposeful in all these decisions that they're making. It's no accident.''

