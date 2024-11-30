Rep. Owens to Newsmax: McMahon Will Bring Choice and Innovation

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of Linda McMahon for education secretary will bring “innovation, a passion for children” and freedom back to the American education system.

Last week Trump announced McMahon as his choice to revamp the Department of Education seeking to put students over “institutions.” McMahon served as administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. Owens said that he’s “never been more excited” in his life at the prospect of McMahon as education secretary.

“This has been a 40-year mission for me, to bring back the focus on education. And to have a President Trump who understands the priorities we should have. And Linda McMahon being our secretary, I'm very excited about that. And it’s very important we bring innovation to education,” Owens said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Host Rita Cosby asked Owens if school choice is something that McMahon and Trump will try to expand in the new administration. “There's no question that is the American way,” Owens responded.

“Having choice, meritocracy, finding out the best way. The best also means the least cost. That's what we've always been about. Education is the only institution that the free market has not been tried. We need to bring that forward and allow innovation from the teachers, true innovators in our administrators and those who care about our kids.”

