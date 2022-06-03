Oliver North to Newsmax: Biden's Gun Laws Wouldn't Have Stopped Shootings

Nothing President Joe Biden said in his comments urging Congress to pass strict gun control laws would have stopped the recent spate of mass shootings, retired U.S. Marine Corps. Lt. Col. Oliver North said in a Newsmax interview Friday.

"They're going about it the wrong way," North said on Newsmax's "National Report." "What you need to do is protect the children in the schools. There's absolutely nothing he said last night that deals with any of that. There's not a single person would who has been killed by one of these crazies out there in these mass murders that have happened that would have been stopped by any of those measures he announced last night."

The one part that will likely be approved is that the age of people able to buy a firearm will probably be raised from 18 to 21, North said, while pointing out that it is an error to call the AR-15-style weapon used in the Uvalde, Texas massacre and other mass shootings true assault weapons.

"There were no assault weapons out there in the hands of those that are committing the crimes," said North. "First, criminals don't follow the law, to begin with, and No. 2, an assault weapon is a military weapon. It has a selector that allows you to go safe, semi-automatic, or fully automatic. None of those crimes that [Biden's] been referring to over the course of the last several months were committed by an assault weapon. You have to have a license for an assault weapon, and the criminals aren't going to obey the laws, anyway."

The key to preventing mass shootings is for the nation to get back to prayer, said North, adding that in his new book, "Tragic Consequences: The Price America is Paying for Rejecting God and How to Reclaim Our Culture for Christ," it details the need for the country to get back to God.

"The reality of it is, this country was founded by people who understood God's laws as they're in the Holy Bible," said North. "I think this country desperately needs to pray. I think that we need to pray for our country, and everybody I talked to in this book is all about that."

As for schools, the threat that someone could cause harm must be assessed, including determining how many people are getting ready to commit a crime and intercept them, said North.

Further, the nation's police need better training, so there is not a situation that happens like in Uvalde, where the response was delayed, said North.

"The bottom line of it is this country desperately needs prayer, and No. 2, we need to protect the kids in the schools," said North. "Nothing was mentioned about any of that. That's the kind of thing you could do with simply money allocated to putting school resource officers [in schools]."

