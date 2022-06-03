Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Biden Can't Decide Second Amendment Rights

President Joe Biden "cannot decide what our rights as Americans are" when it comes to the Second Amendment by pushing Congress to pass strict gun control laws, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said on Newsmax Friday.

"I do not want Joe Biden or any radical liberal Democrat to be deciding our Second Amendment rights or any of our constitutional rights," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," while responding to Biden's appeal to Congress to take action against gun violence.

"That's not the role of the executive branch," Fleischmann said. "He's picking and choosing based on his left-wing ethos and his left-wing minions to try to take our Second Amendment rights away."

Biden Thursday night implored Congress to restore a ban on sales of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in the wake of the mass shootings that have shocked the nation, including the deaths of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas in May.

He also called on voters to use their "outrage" and turn the subject of gun violence into a major issue in the November general election.

"[Biden] has left an open border where drugs, illegal weapons, illegal immigrants have poured into this country," said Fleischmann. "There are gang problems, all kinds of criminals, but he looks the other way. If it fits [the Democrats'] agenda, they push it. If it doesn't they don't."

But, he promised that Biden will "lose this fight."

"We have got to protect the Second Amendment that our Founding Fathers gave us," Fleischmann said. "There would not be a United States Constitution if there was not a Second Amendment. We have to remember that our Founding Fathers were right. Joe Biden is wrong."

The congressman added that the American electorate will be "strong and clear" on rejecting gun control laws, and Democrats must "bear this in mind."

"A bunch of moderate Democrats has reached out to beg [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi next week not to combine all of these radical left-wing proposals on guns," he said. "She's going to package this thing; they're going to have to vote on that; and guess what? They are going to lose in November."

Meanwhile, Rep. Chuck Steube, R-Fla., is being criticized after he pulled out several handguns while attending a virtual Judiciary Committee hearing from his home, startling fellow lawmakers, but Fleischmann said the reaction shows the "inherent danger of the radical left and their attack on the Second Amendment."

"A law-abiding United States congressman is in the privacy of his home with a legal weapon and what do they want to do? They want to admonish him," said Fleischmann. "We cannot have that in America, and we certainly don't want Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer determining the status of the Second Amendment. This has been a passion of theirs for years.

"They pick and choose throughout their agenda, and then when it comes down to protecting our other fundamental constitutional rights, they will look the other way unless it fits in their radical left-wing agenda for the American people."

