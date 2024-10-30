Ohio US Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Ohio Is Trump Country

Former President Donald Trump's popularity in Ohio will carry over into the state's U.S. Senate race, Republican candidate Bernie Moreno told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Businessman Moreno is running against incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown as the GOP seeks to win control of the upper chamber in Tuesday's general election.

While appearing on "Wake Up America," Moreno was asked about the effect of having Trump's endorsement.

"It was definitive in the primary. There's no question about that," Moreno told co-hosts Alison Maloni and Sharla McBride. "Ohio is Trump country. In Ohio, we love President Trump for good reason. He was the best president of my generation. He's somebody who restored American manufacturing, gave us peace around the world — my No. 1 issue for my wife — made certain that we had low prices, low inflation, low interest rate, the greatest economy that we've ever had in my lifetime.

"So, for good reason, President Trump is extremely popular here in Ohio. He's going to win by probably 12 points. And we're going to get really close to that margin as well."

Reuters on Monday reported that polls show Moreno, 57, and Brown, 71, locked in a tight race, a closer contest than the presidential race in the state, where Trump leads by about 8 points, according to the FiveThirtyEight.com polling average.

Moreno said he will spend the final days before the election doing "what we've done for the last year-and-a-half."

"We've gone to every corner of Ohio, met voters, listened to them, understood their issues," he said. "Today we have [South Carolina] Sen. Tim Scott. We're going to be up in Youngstown tomorrow and Friday. We have [Florida] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis with us in northwest Ohio, and then we have Tucker Carlson coming on Sunday. We had Don [Trump] Jr. yesterday. Look, we're in every corner of the state every single day.

"My opponent is just old and tired. He does maybe one event every other day, 20, 30 people. He doesn't have the stamina to campaign the way we do. And that's the difference. We're going to absolutely win this election, no doubt about it. And we're going to regain the Senate majority, and we're going to restore this country to our founding principles."

After saying the southern border crisis and inflation have caused Ohioans to want a change in leadership, Moreno was asked for his final message to voters.

"It was said to me by a 6-year-old at a charter school in Columbus. Sherrod Brown is just too liberal for Ohio," he said.

