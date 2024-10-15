Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Springfield Crisis '100 Percent Real'

Bernie Moreno, the Republican challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Haitian migrant crisis in Springfield is "100% real" and that the genesis of it can be found in one immutable truth: Politicians like Brown have put the interest of foreign nationals "ahead of American citizens."

Moreno joined "Finnerty" exactly three weeks before Election Day, trailing Brown by 2.6 points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, in one of the most-watched — and most expensive — Senate races in the country.

What's happening in Springfield is a snapshot of why Moreno expects to win and why Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will win Ohio by a "wide margin," he said.

"[I]t's a huge issue. And by the way, it's 100% real. Let me just get that out of the way," Moreno said of the migrant crisis in the city. "I've been to Springfield many times. … Look, you have 20,000 Haitians in a community of just over 50,000 people there, that's absolutely overwhelming the schools, the hospitals.

"The educational system is a mess there," he told host Rob Finnerty. "The grocery stores are overwhelmed because we're putting all these Haitians on food stamps, welfare programs. They've seen the cost of housing go up, the cost of insurance go up.

"Look, at the end of the day, here's what's happening in Springfield: Our federally elected officials put the interest of foreign nationals, Haitian migrants, ahead of American citizens. And that's going to end," Moreno said. "That's one of the key premises of why President Trump is so popular, and why he's going to win Ohio by a wide margin. We want our elected leaders to take care of us, the American people, and not anybody else before us."

