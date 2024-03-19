JD Vance, Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Ohio Voters Will Put America First

Ohio voters will support "America First" candidate Bernie Moreno in Tuesday's GOP primary and avoid sending another RINO (Republican in Name Only) to the U.S. Senate, Sen. JD Vance and businessman Moreno both told Newsmax.

Vance and Moreno, supporters of former President Donald Trump, appeared on "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday night, hours before Ohio's primary that will decide whether Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan, or Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose opposes Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown in November.

"This is America first territory," Moreno said. "Matt Dolan would be the most liberal member of the Republican delegation in D.C. We already have [Utah Sen.] Mitt Romney retiring. We should celebrate that. We don't need his replacement there.

"We need somebody to have JD's back. Somebody who has [Utah Sen.] Mike Lee's back … [Kentucky Sen.] Rand Paul, [Texas Sen.] Ted Cruz. We need to have an 'America First' agenda that we actually implement because every Republican runs on it. It's just when they get to D.C., their spine is removed electronically."

Bolling asked Vance why Ohio Republicans such as Gov. Mike DeWine and former Gov. John Kasich refuse to "jump on the Trump train."

"A lot of these guys just want to go backwards," Vance said. "They want to go back to the [former Wyoming U.S. Rep.] Liz Cheney Republican party and unfortunately for them, the voters are smart, and they don't want to go back to the Liz Cheney Republican party.

"That's why they're going to nominate Bernie Moreno to carry the Republican standard against Sherrod Brown in November."

Vance added that Moreno represents "the Donald Trump-led America First party," unlike Dolan and LaRose.

"I feel very confident the voters of Ohio are going to make the right choice just like they did a couple of years ago in my race," said Vance, who was elected in 2022.

The senator and senatorial candidate further defended Trump's use of the word "bloodbath" while the former president was talking about the auto industry at a rally during the weekend in Ohio.

Vance said Democrats and mainstream media members exploited Trump's use of the word "bloodbath" because "they don't have anything else to run on."

"They know that if they have to run on Biden's record, they're going to lose, so they've turned to hysterics and twisting Donald Trump's words," Vance said. "We were at that rally because Trump was in Ohio rallying for Bernie Moreno, my great, hopefully, future colleague to my left, and all, he said, was very simple that if we continue to encourage Chinese electric vehicles to come into our country, we're going to have a bloodbath in our auto industry. It's 100% correct."

Moreno agreed.

"They [Ohio voters] understand not only the comment because they know what it's like to have their dad, their grandfather lose their job that got shipped overseas," Moreno said. "They're not going to be fooled."

