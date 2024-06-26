Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: World More Dangerous Due to Biden

Rep. Andy Ogles, R- Tenn., told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden's border and foreign policies have made the country and the world more dangerous.

"We all know that the world is a more dangerous place because of Joe Biden and his inept policies like Russia, Ukraine, the attack on Israel ... parts of Africa are in total chaos, not to mention the saber-rattling of China against Taiwan," he said on "Prime News."

"But not just that. Look at the homeland; our country is less safe. They just had 600 ISIS-affiliated individuals let go into our country.

"A 12-year-old girl — 12 years old, she was going to make contact with her 13-year-old boyfriend. She encountered two drunk illegals. They raped her, they tortured her. And two hours later, she's dead. They dumped her in a river.

"A 13-year-old girl in New York was tied up and raped. A 14-year-old girl in Virginia was raped — a 14-year-old girl in Louisiana. And I could go on and on and on about the crimes being perpetrated. Young girls', families' lives shattered because of Joe Biden."

Ogles, a member of the Border Security Caucus, added: "Joe Biden has blood on his hands. He's guilty. He should be impeached."

