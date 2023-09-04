Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: 'Go Time' for Impeaching Biden

Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles told Newsmax Monday that it is “go time” to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and others.

“I think, as on the Republican side, we've got to be ready, and I think it's go time,” Ogles said during “Newsline” Monday. “I mean, I don't know why we have to drag this out.”

Although Ogles drafted articles of impeachment against Biden in June for “weaponizing” the presidency and during his tenure as vice president for shielding "the business and influence-peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability," he said Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. wants to begin an impeachment inquiry to investigate the allegations.

“My articles of impeachment can be offered as a privileged motion, which would trigger a vote within 48 hours,” Ogles said. “You've got tens of millions of dollars that have been accepted by the Biden family. The evidence is there.

"Why are we going to drag this out, and give the opportunity for the White House to kind of push back, and use this to somehow bring [former President Donald] Trump into the equation because you know that that's what they're going to do. They're going to try to make Trump the issue, not Biden.”

The Associated Press reported Aug. 27 that McCarthy wants to take the “natural step forward” of an inquiry before a direct impeachment vote to increase the House’s investigative powers.

“If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said in a recent televised interview. “[The inquiry] provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., has been investigating Biden and his son Hunter regarding information on the younger Biden’s laptop that implicates his father in foreign business dealings while serving as vice president under former President Obama.

In August, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice were criticized for appointing Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has spent the last several years investigating Hunter Biden, as a special counsel in the case.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family cover-up in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals,” Comer said in a press release on Aug. 11. “The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden.”

Ogles said that in addition to President Biden, impeachment proceedings should be brought against Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding the crisis at the southern border.

