NYC Council Member to Newsmax: COVID-19 Mandates Have 'Crippled' Our City

New York City Council member Vickie Paladino told Newsmax that COVID-19 mandates aimed at protecting city workers and school children have left the city crippled.

Paladino made her remarks during a Friday interview on Newsmax's "National Report" and said she has proposed legislation to end the mask and vaccine mandates.

"It's been an issue now since 2021," the Republican said. "It's been ongoing. It's crippled our city. Our police and firefighters, our teachers, our first responders have been fired, let go without reason due to a personal medical decision.

"The entire environment of the city has changed tremendously due to the fact these mandates haven't helped at all.

"When we lose our finest to mandates it reduces our capacity to combat crime because our police precincts are understaffed because people took early retirement. Our kids suffered terribly, horrifically, mentally, because they were forced to wear masks.

"Part of my legislation package is to protect the kids. Everything is about the science, the science, the science, yet we still go to school with these kids with their masks on. And we still have parents who can't enter a school building … even though the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] revised their restrictions for like the 10th time. It's become laughable.

"If a parent wants to go into a school building — maybe the kid forgot his lunch at home — they're not allowed in unless they show proof of vaccination. It's ridiculous."

Paladino added that she wants to implement the tools to get the job done: "This legislation package I introduced is extremely important."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!