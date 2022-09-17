NYC Education Dept. Fires 850 Unvaccinated Teachers, Aides

New York City's Department of Education, according to the New York Post, has fired 850 teachers and aides for not complying with the vaccine mandates, bringing the total number of school employees fired for such an offense to nearly 2,000.

The firing follows a decree after 1,300 DOE employees were asked to take unpaid leave and return by Sept. 5 with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be "deemed to have voluntarily resigned."

From that group, roughly 450 got the shot by the slated deadline and "are returning to their prior schools or work locations," DOE officials stated.

The 850 who were let go bring the total of terminated staff since the Oct. 29, 2021 vaccine mandate to roughly 1950.

Rachelle Garcia, a Brooklyn elementary school teacher for 15 years and mother of two, said she worked full time in person during the pandemic and never got sick.

But still, she was forced to take leave after the DOE denied her religious exemption request.

"I really put my eggs in one basket," she says, "hoping and praying that at the last minute our mayor would turn everything around in time for me to go back to work."

But Mayor Eric Adams never lifted the mandate.

"I'm angry. I'm hurt to be cast aside like I was nothing," she added. "Because I couldn't give a proper goodbye to my students, other teachers told me they kept asking, 'When is Ms. Garcia coming back?' That made me cry so much."

So far, roughly 2,600 municipal workers in New York City have been fired for not being fully vaccinated, according to City Hall tallies.