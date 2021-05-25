Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump Wants to Win Back the House, Senate, Before WH

Former President Trump is working to win back the House and the Senate from the Democrats, to create a successful environment for a possible run in 2024.

“In my discussions with him, he said his priority is to ensure that we win the House and get the Senate back- and I know he's working hard,” at doing just that, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said on Newsmax TV.

Rep. Nunes was joined by former President Donald Trump's pollster, John McLaughlin on Tuesday’s Greg Kelly Reports.

The panel discussed John McLaughlin’s new poll numbers: 73% Republican primary voters want Trump to run again; would support him 82-13 for nomination; 64% think Kamala Harris will be President then; and Trump beats Harris 49%-45%.

“Well, what's surprising to me is these are higher numbers than Donald Trump ever had in the 2016 primaries,” Nunes said, however, “you know, it's a long time to 2024 and I think the key will be for us to field really solid candidates across the board and drive home election victories.”

“And then if that happens, I think Donald Trump would be well positioned to run in 2024,” he added.

McLaughlin also indicated that his recent poll revealed that 56% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was tainted.

“Well, I would say one thing, how about how many Democrats believe that the Russians and Putin stole the election for Trump in 2016 which was a hoax? Nunes asked.

“As it relates to tainted, I mean… I think it's hard to say that it wasn't tainted,” he said.

Nunes and his committee spent a year addressing election issues, and one of the things determined was that paper ballots were needed.

“The reason that we wanted paper ballots, we spent a year House Intelligence Committee Republicans did, in this whole Russia hoax investigation, one of the things we said is look, we need to have paper ballots,” he continued, “well, now that we have paper ballots, then we ought to be able to go in and do recounts, I think that's problematic” that we can’t.

Also of course, “the states need to go in and ensure that there's election integrity,” he added.

“Finally, I would say we still don't have an accounting for the $350 million that Facebook spent, we understand that it might have been as much as $500 million. We still don't have an accounting for that, and that money went in to support supposed nonprofits- that in one case in Green Bay, the keys to the election office were given over to somebody. That’s what they mean by tainted.”

“Because look- the election for sure has a taint to it- and the longer that we don't get to the bottom of it and do recounts, I think the more the people are going to be ticked off,” Nunes concluded.

