Bob Barr to Newsmax: NRA to Launch 'Vigorous Campaign' to Support GOP

National Rifle Association president Bob Barr told Newsmax on Wednesday that his organization's main goals are to help elect former President Donald Trump and other "pro-Second Amendment candidates up and down the ballot" in November.

Barr, a former GOP congressman from Georgia who was elected NRA President last Monday, told "Wake Up America" the group's first goal ahead of the general election later this year is "to ensure the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States."

"There is so much damage that is being done by President [Joe] Biden, both personally through the use of executive actions and through various agencies of his administration, including the Commerce Department, the Justice Department, the State Department go on and on. We have to have a change at the top level."

Trump, during his address to the NRA annual convention last weekend, which aired on Newsmax, vowed to "roll back every Biden attack on the Second Amendment," if reelected.

The NRA's "second goal is to make sure that our many millions of members are invigorated and remain committed" to Trump, down-ballot Republicans, and the NRA itself, Barr said.

He went on to note the group's legislative lobbying arm, the Institute for Legislative Action, is "ensuring that, both at the state level and at the federal level, the resources are made available for the appropriate campaigns, including the Trump campaign," by contacting old and new donors.

Barr also said the NRA will "have a very, very vigorous campaign in the media and on the ground … in key states, particularly in states where a Senate seat is up for grabs."

