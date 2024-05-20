NRA Board Elects Bob Barr New President

The National Rifle Association Board of Directors elected former Republican congressman Bob Barr as its new president on Monday.

Barr got 37 votes to Owen Mills' 30.

"I thank my colleagues for their support of my election as NRA President," Barr said. "I have been a fighter my whole life and I commit to boldly fight for our Second Amendment rights on behalf of the millions of NRA members. We need to grow our ranks, especially in this election year, and I pledge to focus my attention on doing just that."

The 75-year-old Barr served as congressman of Georgia from 1995 to 2003. He also worked for the CIA and Department of Justice prior to his election to Congress. Barr left the GOP and joined the Libertarian Party from 2006-11 before returning to the Republican party. Barr was the Libertarian Party nominee for president in the 2008 election.

Doug Hamlin was elected as NRA Executive Vice President and CEO.