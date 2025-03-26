Rep. Alford: NPR, PBS Have Gone 'Way Far to the Left'

NPR and PBS have gone “way far to the left” and American taxpayers should not be funding “leftist propaganda,” Rep. Mark Alford told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“If they want to move back even further to the middle, maybe we should take a look at it,” the Missouri Republican said on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The broadcasters get roughly $500 million in public money per year through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Republicans have frequently grumbled that PBS and NPR news programming leans left, but efforts to cut or eliminate funding usually fade because legislators want to protect their local stations — 336 of them for PBS alone, with those in rural areas relying most heavily on taxpayer money.

PBS and NPR “also get money from underwriting,” Alford said.

“You’ve seen these, but they've turned into ads. You can't tell the difference between when you're watching PBS now between a commercial station and a public broadcast station, and so we've got to make sure that if the funding is coming in from ads. And that's how they operate like a private entity and not with taxpayer dollars,” he added.

