WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: npr | pbs | pew research | taxpayer funded

Poll: More Americans Support Funding of NPR, PBS

By    |   Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:08 PM EDT

Almost twice as many Americans support the continued federal funding of public media outlets as oppose it, according to a new survey released Wednesday from Pew Research.

While not a majority, 43% of those surveyed said the federal government should continue to fund NPR and PBS at present levels, and 24% said the government should stop funding the outlets altogether; 33% of respondents said they weren’t sure.

When broken down by party, 32% of Democrats said they regularly get their news from NPR, compared with only 9% of Republicans. And 31% of Democrats said they regularly watch PBS, compared with 11% of Republicans.

The survey comes amid talk of stripping NPR and PBS of their federal funding, a move Republicans have long threatened by never acted upon. President Donald Trump has asked Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communication Commission, to open an investigation as to whether either entity has violated federal law by airing commercials.

Earlier in the month, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., introduced legislation to end federal funding for the two long-standing media outlets. Roughly 1% of NPR is federally funded, according to the outlet, while about PBS received about 16% of its funding from tax dollars.

The Pew Research survey was conducted March 10-16 among 9,400 respondents. A margin of error was not provided.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Almost twice as many Americans support the continued federal funding of public media outlets as oppose it, according to a new survey released Wednesday from Pew Research.While not a majority, 43% of those surveyed said the federal government should continue to fund NPR and...
npr, pbs, pew research, taxpayer funded
217
2025-08-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved