CPAC Chair Schlapp to Newsmax: Dropping Newsmax Thwarts Conservative Speech

Conservative Political Action Conference Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax Friday that DirecTV and AT&T dropping Newsmax is part of an effort of "shutting down" conservative speech in the nation.

"We have a big, toxic problem with our politics; and the reason why it's getting worse and not better. They try to blame [Former President Donlad] Trump, and they try to blame Republicans," Schlapp said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "You see [President] Joe Biden blaming Republican racism. What's really going on is that people who have my politics are increasingly shut out of the debate. We get attacked on social media. We get shadow banned. Some of us get canceled altogether. This is not a new phenomenon. If you have conservative beliefs, you are being shut down in this country."

Schlapp said that DirecTV's decision late last month to drop Newsmax from its satellite television service a few months after dropping another conservative news outlet, One America News, is part of that bigger effort.

DirecTV and AT&T defended the decision to stop delivering Newsmax to 13 million subscribers because of a "carriage fee" dispute.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy rebuked that claim in a statement at the time, saying the service paid fees to 22 other liberal news outlets while not paying Newsmax anything for its content.

He said the move was based on the network's views and was politically motivated.

"You get down at the end of the day and you want to turn on [Newsmax] and hear what's really going on in the world because you had to hear CNN in an airport or something, and you want to get the side that you think is going to call it straight," Schlapp said. "You can't even do that anymore because somehow you should offer your services for free, and they should pay the other liberal cable stations for their product. And that's just a terrible thing.”

Schlapp sent a letter to DirecTV and AT&T Thursday "imploring" them to "do the right thing" and restore Newsmax to the service.

"On behalf of our organization and our activists across America, we strongly urge you to reinstate Newsmax on the DirecTV platform," Schlapp wrote. "Given the size of the conservative movement, there is a significant opportunity for DirecTV to reverse course and become a place where all Americans can find a more balanced presentation of news and voices to help them make informed decisions."

