Norman Roule to Newsmax: Trump Already Shifting Mideast Dynamics

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 06:13 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's influence is already shifting Middle East dynamics by reestablishing regional deterrence, Norman Roule, who served as the national intelligence manager for Iran at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, told Newsmax on Monday.

"The return of President Trump, I believe, has already begun to reset the deterrence that has been so badly missing in the region and elsewhere," Roule told "American Agenda." "I think world leaders will react accordingly.

"But for the Trump administration, the challenge will be to demonstrate that deterrence has been reset. They will be tested.

"But I think President Trump and his team will come through that test nicely," he said.

Roule's remarks come as tensions remain high in the Middle East. On Monday, Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog expressed optimism that a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon could be finalized soon.

Speaking to Israeli Army Radio, Herzog said that while some details still need resolution, "we are close to a deal."

The broader Middle East conflict, including ongoing violence in Gaza, has remained a focal point for Trump, who has consistently pledged to broker peace in the region. During his campaign, Trump reiterated his commitment to resolving the conflict.

In an April interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said, "Get it over with, and let's get back to peace and stop killing people," PBS reported.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Monday, 25 November 2024 06:13 PM
