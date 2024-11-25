Universities Cracking Down on Anti-Israel Protests

On-campus anti-Israel protests reportedly are down this semester as colleges and universities have tightened security measures concerning demonstrations.

Less than 950 on-campus protest have been seen this semester compared to 3,000 last semester, according to a log at the Nonviolent Action Lab at Harvard University's Ash Center.

Roughly 50 people have been arrested at on-campus protests this semester compared to 3,000 last semester, according to The New York Times.

NBC News reported Sunday that the incoming Trump administration could crack down further on anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrations by deporting foreign college students who were suspended, expelled, or jailed for participating in such protests.

The outlet added that the administration also could pursue federal prosecutions of demonstrators who block synagogue entrances or disrupt Jewish speakers at events; probe protest leaders who are in direct contact with U.S.-designated terror groups while advocating on their behalf; and charge protest leaders and nonprofits that aid in fundraising for protest groups with failing to register with the Justice Department as an "agent of a foreign principal."

Abed A. Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, told The Times that President-elect Donald Trump's return to office will complement universities' crackdown on on-campus protests.

"Are they going to continue with their crackdown on anti-Israel speech? I think they will," Ayoub said. "That's not because Trump is in office. They started this. It's been happening."

Colleges this fall have enforced new rules created in response to last spring's widespread eruption of anti-Israel protests following the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion and massacre by Hamas terrorists.

The recent changes have included:

At Harvard, dozens of students and faculty members were temporarily banned from libraries after they participated in silent "study-ins." A similar protest did not lead to discipline in December 2023.

At Indiana University Bloomington, some students and faculty members who attended candlelight vigils were referred for discipline after violating a new prohibition on expressive activity after 11 p.m.

University of Pennsylvania administrators and campus police officers chased vigil attendees because they had not reserved space in compliance with new rules.

At New Jersey's Montclair State University, police officers often outnumber participants in a weekly anti-Israel demonstration.

Jewish students who felt targeted by protesters have praised the new protest policies.

"I appreciate the response of administrators to ensure that there is as little antisemitic action and rhetoric as possible," Naomi Lamb, director of Hillel at Ohio State University, told The Times.