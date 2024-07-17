WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Looks to Expand Election Map Into Dem Districts Now

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 01:11 PM EDT

As Democrats continue to argue about whether President Joe Biden should be the party's 2024 presidential nominee, Republicans are looking to win an even bigger House majority.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Richard Hudson told PunchBowl News that the GOP is starting to turn its attention to House Democrat seats won handily in 2020.

"If it's a D+3, we already got you," Hudson said, referring to seats Democrats won by 3 points when Biden won the presidency. "We're looking at D+11 and plus.

"We've seen numbers all cycle that show we can win [in] a number of places like that."

Democrats have been in turmoil over Biden's status as the party's presidential nominee since his abysmal debate effort against former President Donald Trump on June 27, when the president seemed lost and unintelligible at times.

Biden has insisted he will stay in the race, and the Democrats' infighting was overshadowed in the news for several days after the assassination attempt on Trump.

Republicans currently hold a 220-213 advantage in the House, with two vacancies.

Democrats are hopeful they can capture the majority because there are 17 House Republicans in districts Biden won in 2020.

Hudson, though, says Biden's unpopularity will make those seats difficult for Democrats to win.

"The American people have connected the dots that they are less prosperous and less safe because of his policies," Hudson said of Biden.

Hudson also refuses to buy the arguments that voters might want House Democrats to prevail if it appears Republicans will take the Senate and White House.

"They're running a campaign that says, 'Yes, you're less safe, less prosperous, but they're scary,'" Hudson asserted of the Democrats. "So the only way that that could work is if they're going to have money to make us look scarier."

In the Senate, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Steve Daines told PunchBowl News that a national ticket consisting of Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, "helps Republicans in our Senate battlegrounds," while Democrats' "worst nightmare" is Biden holding a rally in their state.

However, The Hill reported Wednesday that Democrat Senate candidates are running well ahead of Biden, worrying Republicans that Trump's coattails might not carry the chamber's election races.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


