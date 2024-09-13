Nir Barkat to Newsmax: Iran, Qatar Fund Attacks on Israel

Nir Barkat, the Israeli Minister of the Economy and former mayor of Jerusalem, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Iran and Qatar are funding attacks on Israel.

"They propagate jihad," Barkat said on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "They fund all the Muslim Brotherhood cells all over the world. The ones that attack the U.S., the ones that attack Israel, their proxies in Gaza, their proxies in Lebanon. They are behind everything."

Barkat said by acting like an ally of the U.S. while funding attacks on Israel, Qatar is misrepresenting itself.

"They're by far the biggest funder of terror around the world," Barkat said. "We're talking about ISIS, Taliban, our proxies, the Muslim Brotherhood, cells all over the world, they are a huge huge investor in terror, unfortunately. But they also put $1 trillion in buying everything in the United States to change public opinion to benefit. They're buying everything they can to be nice. But they are wolves in sheep's clothes."

Barkat said the moderate Arab states and the U.S. must be aligned against the jihadi moment and funders of terrorism.

"We should hit Iran because they started October 7," Barkat said. "They created all the proxy strategy around us, and they're threatening Saudi Arabia. They're threatening the U.S., they're threatening all non-Muslims."

