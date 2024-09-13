Hamas Leader Sinwar: Will Stand Firm Until 'Occupation Is Swept Away'

Since Oct. 7, the invasion's main architect and newly-installed Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, has kept a low profile, as IDF special forces are chasing him through the tunnels under the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Lebanese media published a rare statement by the arch-terrorist, who has stayed in off-and-on contact with the Hamas branch outside of Gaza to communicate his decisions during hostage deal negotiations but has largely refrained from commenting on the war.

Sinwar declared Hamas would continue to "stand firm" against Israel and remain loyal to the "blood of the martyrs."

He added that the terror group would continue its resistance until the "expulsion of the occupation from our land and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

Sinwar's statements are part of a telegram reportedly sent to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to thank him for his support, and his condolences on the elimination of Sinwar's predecessor Ismail Haniyeh.

The former Hamas leader was killed in what will be remembered as "one of the most honorable historical battles of our people," Sinwar told Nasrallah, thanking him for his solidarity "expressed in blessed actions on the front lines of the resistance axis."

After several months without any public statements by Sinwar, this is the second message he sent in as many days after Hamas on Thursday published a congratulatory message sent by Sinwar, as part of his new role as Hamas' overall leader, to the new Algerian president.

The only other public statement attributed to Sinwar came at the end of October, when he offered to exchange all of the Israeli hostages for all of the Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

The only recording of Sinwar, who is reported to constantly be on the move in the expansive tunnel network under the Gaza Strip, was found by IDF soldiers in February.

Video from a Hamas security camera found in a tunnel showed Sinwar running away with his children, one of his wives, while being led by his brother.

Recent Israeli intelligence reports indicated that he may have left the terror tunnels beneath Gaza and is now hiding among the Palestinian population "dressed as a woman."

Republished with permission from All Israel News