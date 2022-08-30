×
Nikki Haley to Newsmax: We're Suing New York AG for Tax Return Leak

(Newsmax/"Eric Bowling: The Balance")

By    |   Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:38 PM EDT

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is suing the New York State Attorney General’s office for leaking the tax returns of her nonprofit group, Stand for America, to the media, Haley told Newsmax Tuesday.

"The tax returns of policy advocacy organizations are private. Their donors are private," Haley explained on “Eric Bolling The Balance." “We have a political organization that has hundreds of thousands of donors, and we publicized those, because that's the law.

"So, all of a sudden, we get contacted by news organizations saying that they have our tax return and all of the donors and that they're going to go report it.

"When we get a copy of the tax return to see where they got it from, the last page has printed on it, ‘New York State Attorney General's office,'" Haley continued, concluding that the New York State Attorney General Letitia James, leaked the group’s tax return to the media “in order to intimidate conservatives."

Haley added that the reason the reason this happens is that “Republicans are too nice. They can’t whine, can’t complain about this. We have to do something, so we are ... fighting back and saying we're not going to put up with it, that's when we're going to get it to stop," Haley said.

