Nikki Haley: If GOP Loses Midterms, 'There Won't Be a 2024'

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday declared November's midterm elections will be a make-or-break moment for Republicans – and if the GOP doesn't win, "there won't be a 2024."

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday" Haley advised, "we should not take our eyes off of 2022."

"If we don't win in 2022, there won't be a 2024," she said. "So we need to stay humble, disciplined, and win that."

She added she'd consider her own election chances after the vote.

"If there's a place for me, I've never lost a race, I'm not going to start now," she said. "We will see what happens, and we will go forward, but we need to get America strong again. We need to start focusing on our foreign policy in a way we haven't done in a while, and we are going to need to focus on over the next 20 years. We need to bring sanity back to our domestic policy, and we need to start fighting for Americans again, fighting for their wallets, fighting for our children's education, fighting for opportunities, and making sure we get back on track. I will do whatever I can to make that happen."

She also touted her skill to tackle the nation's problems, suggesting she'd be as effective as Margaret Thatcher was as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I look at the craziness in the world, I look at what's happening with this woke culture and our schools wanting orchids to decide their gender," she said. "I look at the fact that we've got men playing women's sports, I look at the fact that we got our military focused on gender pronoun… we need to snap out of it.

"This is absolute craziness," she continued. "We've got enemies trying to come after us and America has been naive, it's been a week, it's been asleep at the wheel.

"I'm just saying sometimes it takes a woman. Margaret Thatcher said if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."