Schlapp to Newsmax: Delegates Needed to Hear Haley Endorse Trump

Delegates at the Republican National Convention wanted and needed to hear Nikki Haley endorse Donald Trump, which she did Tuesday, said Mercedes Schlapp, a senior fellow for the American Conservative Union.

"We were listening carefully last night if there would be any boos," Schlapp said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "And I have to tell you that, no, the delegates, although they did cheer for her by the end of that speech, they were standing up.

"They wanted to hear the message that one of the first lines Nikki Haley said, which is, 'I'm strongly endorsing Donald J. Trump, period.' And that's what we needed because, obviously, she is reaching out to those voters who might not like Donald Trump, who prefer Nikki Haley, but they're realizing quickly that [President] Joe Biden is just so incredibly weak."

Haley, former South Carolina governor, endorsed Trump in her RNC speech.

"There are some Americans who don't agree with Donald Trump 100% of the time," Haley said. "My message to them is simple: You don't have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him."

