Nigel Farage to Newsmax TV: Britain Beat Socialism, America Can, Too

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the U.K. Independence and Brexit parties, tells Newsmax TV that conservatives in America have been going through a period of "virtual mourning" since the November elections, but despite valid reasons to be upset, he wants to encourage them there is reason to hope.

There might be questions about election integrity, division in major American cities, and "horrible proposals from the Biden administration," Farage told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports," but he is currently on a multiweek tour of the of the nation to encourage Americans.

"We got Brexit in 2016, and you know, three years later, Brexit hadn't been delivered," he said. "And we had some of the left-wing media boasting the Brexit was never going to happen, and you know what we did? We launched a massive grassroots fight back. I led that fight back. We smashed the establishment in the European elections."

Then Prime Minister Theresa May was ousted.

"It was a treacherous prime minister," Farage said.

The fall of Brexit, he said, was "the biggest geopolitical shift since the fall of the Berlin wall." But the good news for America, he added, is "the socialist Labour Party has gone so far left and has embraced cancel culture" that it is "happy to talk down everything" about the U.K.'s history.

"Socialism in England right now is unconscious on its back on the floor," Farage said. "We've beaten socialism, too, and you know something? If we can do that, against the entirety of the global establishment, America can come back and score fantastic wins, too."

The grassroots should not be "down and disillusioned," he said, "and that's what I'm here trying to inspire."

At a recent stop in Michigan, Farage asked the crowd, "Do you have the worst governor in the whole of the U.S.?" He then assured them it is "darkest before dawn, but provided you keep your nerve and keep your results, it's amazing what you can achieve. Free people never, ever willingly want to give up the right to govern themselves!"

Farage's "America's Comeback Tour" is being held in association with FreedomWorks.

