Nigel Farage to Newsmax TV: Prince Philip a 'Proper Bloke,' 'War Hero'

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who died Friday at 99, adapted to his role as husband to Queen Elizabeth II and was a "proper bloke," former U.K. Independence Party and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told Newsmax TV on Friday night.

"He was an alpha male who was suddenly thrust into this position where he couldn't make the decisions," Farage told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "He once joked that I'm no more than an amoeba, obviously joked in private about that. Look, he adapted to a role.

"Don't make any mistake about it, Prince Philip and the Queen were absolutely devoted to each other," Farage continued to host Chris Salcedo. "They spent much time touring the world, over 70 years, gaining the respect and admiration of billions of people. They were a very strong couple.”

Prince Philip was a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades. He had been through his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history, and, during that time, earned a reputation for a tough, no-nonsense attitude and a propensity for occasional gaffes.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip served in the British Navy. He joined the Royal Navy in 1939 at the start of World War II when he was just a teenager. He rose through the ranks quickly, earning the title of first lieutenant by 1942 after the Battle of Crete. He was heavily decorated for his service in the war, including medals for his bravery.

"The best term for him is proper bloke," Farage said. "This was a guy, young man, who served in the Royal Navy for six years, in the battle against Nazis, distinguished himself, was mentioned in dispatches, was involved in battles in the Mediterranean. He was the young, dashing, European member of the royal family, a prince in his own right from birth, but war hero, too."