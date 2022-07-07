Nigel Farage to Newsmax: Dishonesty, Sex Scandal Brought Johnson Down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's downfall and resignation came from partly political reasons, but his "dishonesty" over an "old-fashioned British sex scandal," coming after the infamous Downing Street drinking parties, did him in, former Brexit leader Nigel Farage said on Newsmax Thursday.

"We were under a fierce lockdown in this country, and yet in No. 10 Downing Street, they were partying away in the most extraordinary style," Farage told Newsmax's "National Report." "But this was also a sex scandal cover-up. Did Johnson know the truth about this individual [Chris Pincher] or not?"

The most recent crisis facing Farage came up after an appointed lawmaker, Chris Pincher, was forced to resign his post over accusations that he had been groping men in a private men's club. Johnson was forced to apologize after reports that he was briefed about Pincher being accused of sexual misconduct before the appointment.

The Pincher scandal was the final straw for many in the British government, particularly coming on the heels of the Downing Street parties, including Johnson being fined by police over a party for his 56th birthday.

"In the end, people didn't believe him and that led to a catastrophic failure and loss of support among the MPs, his own ministers, nearly 60 of whom resigned," said Farage. "The general public — and now well over half of those who voted conservative — wanted to see him resign. So it was inevitable."

Farage also noted that Johnson was elected as a conservative but had "tended to govern as a liberal and that didn't make him very popular amongst vast waves of conservative voters."

Johnson did have some big achievements, said Farage, adding that if the prime minister stays until a new appointment is made, that could leave him in office for 10 weeks.

"Many of those 50 [who] resigned, questioned his integrity, his honesty, and his decency and his truthfulness," said Farage. "I'm not sure they're going to want him staying running the country for the next 10 weeks when he has a deputy called Dominic Raab, who could easily become an interim prime minister. We'll see what develops, but there could be more rows to come."

Farage added that people in the United States may be more used to their politicians acting dishonestly, but in England, "the truth of it is we're a bit more old-fashioned than America.

"You know, we think that telling the truth really matters, and we can put up with anything from our politicians. We can put up with policy failures, mistakes, human errors, we can put up with all of it. What we cannot abide as a country is dishonesty. We just can't put up with it. And I suppose in that regard the U.K. sets a very high standard for its politicians, but I don't think that's a bad thing."

Farage also said he believes Queen Elizabeth may have had a role in convincing Johnson to step down.

"We don't know is what happened on the telephone call last night between the Queen and the prime minister, and the truth of it is, we will probably never, ever know," he said. "Her job is to make sure from a constitutional perspective the country is being governed competently and being governed by those who've got the consent and support to do so.

"I can't speculate, but it could be what the queen said to the prime minister last night. If you lose so many ministers and holders of office state that can't be replaced, then the country can't be run.

"I don't know whether she intervened or not, but it's not impossible to think that conversation did take place last night. It would be fascinating to get the readout of that call."

