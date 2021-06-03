Nicole Malliotakis to Newsmax: 'National Disgrace' to Fly Black Lives Matter Flag at Embassies

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday that it’s “a national disgrace” that the Biden administration is allowing embassies to fly a flag that says Black Lives Matter.

“I'm done trying to get in the heads of our president, or the secretary of state, or anybody in this administration. Who would propose such an idea? It is amazing to me that they thought it was appropriate to fly any flag aside from the American flag over our embassies, but when you look more closely and go to the Black Lives Matter website and see what they actually stand for, see the list of demands they have, they want to completely ban [former President Donald] Trump from ever being in the Oval Office.

"They want to expel members like me," she continued. "They want to ensure that the 1st Amendment rights taken away from the politicians that they disagree with. They want to defund the police. They accused our United States military of being racist, and the week where we're honoring the memory of the men and women who lost their lives in battle, who shed but blood for our American flag, our secretary of state and our president [are] saying, ‘let's fly a flag that is a political flag and actually flies contrary to everything that the United States military stands for.’”

The congresswoman went on to say that her bill would prevent flags bearing messages like Black Lives Matter or supporting Pride Month, from flying above U.S. embassies.

“We believe that is just the American flag, or any other government or military flag, that should have the ability to fly over our embassies, or what kind of message does it send when you're making a political statement, when you were sending a flag, particularly the Black Lives Matter, flag, a Marxist organization that as I just laid out, their initiatives and demands, contrary to those of the American of values, and I have to say that I believe that this bill is going to gain traction. We're getting a lot of support. A lot of members have reached out to me just over the last weekend, saying they're interested in co-sponsoring this bill, and we're gonna continue to push this.

Malliotakis said, “As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, this is certainly something but I'm not going to let go. I believe we need to push to make sure that is the American flag that flies proudly over our embassies. It is a national disgrace to be allowed to put [up] political flags. That's something that the president and the secretary of state should never do. Imagine if Republicans put up a Blue Lives Matter flag, or make America great again… what the Democrats would be doing and the outrage [they] would be expressing was no different. No political flags should fly over our embassies, it should be the American flag, old glory, that flies with great pride.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here