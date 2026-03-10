Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Mamdani Not Supporting NYPD as Security Fears Rise

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani following an attempted bombing outside his residence, warning that the city's leadership must take terrorism and public safety threats more seriously.

Federal authorities are investigating after an improvised explosive device was thrown during clashes between protesters and counterprotesters outside Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, prompting an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force probe.

Police said the device, filled with metal fragments and capable of causing serious injury, did not detonate, and two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Malliotakis said the attack underscored the need for stronger law enforcement support and a more forceful response from city leadership.

"It's absolutely serious, and it needs to be taken seriously," Malliotakis said. "And the mayor should have been more forceful in condemning these terrorists, properly identifying it as radical Islam and the association with ISIS."

Malliotakis said she was troubled that the mayor initially focused on protesters rather than the suspects who allegedly tried to carry out the attack.

"The fact that he could not do that and focused more on the protesters who were utilizing their First Amendment instead of these terrorists who tried to kill people is a real problem," she said. "And it makes me nervous for the future of New York City."

Investigators said the device used in the incident resembled explosives commonly used in past ISIS-inspired attacks, though the investigation remains ongoing and authorities have not publicly confirmed any terrorist group affiliation.

Malliotakis also criticized what she described as policies by Mamdani that she said weaken public safety.

"We have a mayor right now who led the defund the police movement," she said. "He is restricting any cooperation between the NYPD and ICE to deport people who are here illegally — who may want to conduct nefarious activities or have conducted criminal activities."

She added that she is concerned about staffing and funding levels for the NYPD, as the city approaches the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"It's very concerning that he's cutting overtime for our cops," Malliotakis said. "He doesn't want to hire the 5,000 cops that we need because we are well below the numbers we had on September 11, 2001."

Malliotakis also praised the actions of law enforcement responding to the incident, referencing a widely shared image showing an NYPD officer rushing toward the explosive device.

"That man is a hero," she said. "And that's what the NYPD, our FDNY, our first responders do each and every day in New York City.

"They put their life on the line to keep us safe."

Malliotakis said the response highlights the importance of backing law enforcement and ensuring agencies have the resources they need.

"The NYPD deserves more respect from our mayor, from Democrat elected officials," Malliotakis said. "It's a tragedy that they are always trying to demonize them, take away their resources, and handcuff them to make it harder for them to do their job."

Mamdani, who took office in January after winning the 2025 mayoral election, is the city's first Muslim mayor and previously served in the New York State Assembly before running on a progressive platform focused on affordability and social programs.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com