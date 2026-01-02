Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: NYC Mayor Mamdani 'Does Not Have a Mandate'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani does not have a mandate to impose his radical left policies and the city's residents will soon feel the pain of socialism.

Malliotakis told Newsmax's "National Report" on Friday, "Look, half of New Yorkers rejected him, and that's the reality. And so he does not have a mandate, and I think that there's people who are going to see how destructive socialism is."

She said it will be a painful lesson for the city. "Sadly, we're going to have to learn the hard way here in New York what socialism really is. If you look to Venezuela, they did exactly what Zohran Mamdani said he wanted to do."

The New York Republican was clear on her assessment of socialism in Venezuela. "They seized the means of production. They actually do have government-run supermarkets. They did take over housing and turn things into communes, the way that he's saying he wants to do. And it didn't work out so well for them. They destroyed their private sector."

Malliotakis said the result was economic disaster. "They had hyperinflation. They have empty shelves at the supermarket."

Millions of people fled Venezuela because of socialist rule, she said. "Just look what took place at our southern border. It is not wise to bring that here, but yet we're going to have to fight him in court."

She said she has no intention of allowing the self-described democratic socialist to create chaos in New York. "We'll fight him in Congress, and we'll do whatever we can to hold him accountable to ensure that we stop this reckless, radical agenda."

Malliotakis promised that Republicans would hold the line against socialism. "We in Washington are the line of defense. Thankfully, we have President [Donald] Trump. We have a Republican Congress. I am the only Republican member from New York City."

She said the difference between Republican-led government and socialists — or even Democrats — is stark. "The difference here is Republicans believe if you work hard, you keep what you earn. Democrats believe that you work hard and you give the government what you earn so they can distribute it based on how they see fit."

The evidence, she said, is there for all to see. "This is why you see places like Venezuela and Cuba, where the dictators live as kings and everyone else lives in poverty."

She added that she hopes New York is not forced to pay the full price of what Mamdani's policies might cost the city. "That's what socialism is. It is an equality of misery, except for those who are in charge."

As soon as he was sworn in to office, Mamdani ordered a series of immediate policy changes in New York, including canceling many directives from former Mayor Eric Adams and reorganizing the city leadership team.

