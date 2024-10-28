WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nicole malliotakis | newsmax | donald trump | new york

Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump's New York Rally 'Fantastic'

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 03:12 PM EDT

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's popularity in New York will help Republicans keep their majority in the House.

Malliotakis said on "Wake Up America" that Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday "was fantastic," noting that she attended.

"There was so much energy and excitement" in the venue, she said, adding, "the people of New York are fed up. There were people there of all races, all religions … all ages as well. And they were fired up and they are ready to go out there and vote" for Trump.

Malliotakis added that early voting began in the state on Saturday, and said that New York is a key state in the election because "there's no doubt that New York delivered the majority" for Republicans in the House.

"We need to win these critical seats in New York in order to keep the majority, so President Trump has the support that he needs," she said. "If he's doing well in New York, then he must be crushing it in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada. And we will see that in time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's popularity in New York will help Republicans keep their majority in the House.
nicole malliotakis, newsmax, donald trump, new york
237
2024-12-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved