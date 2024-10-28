Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Trump's New York Rally 'Fantastic'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that former President Donald Trump's popularity in New York will help Republicans keep their majority in the House.

Malliotakis said on "Wake Up America" that Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday "was fantastic," noting that she attended.

"There was so much energy and excitement" in the venue, she said, adding, "the people of New York are fed up. There were people there of all races, all religions … all ages as well. And they were fired up and they are ready to go out there and vote" for Trump.

Malliotakis added that early voting began in the state on Saturday, and said that New York is a key state in the election because "there's no doubt that New York delivered the majority" for Republicans in the House.

"We need to win these critical seats in New York in order to keep the majority, so President Trump has the support that he needs," she said. "If he's doing well in New York, then he must be crushing it in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada. And we will see that in time."

