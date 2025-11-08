Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: No Federal Funds for 'Communist Agenda'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., vowed to block what she called radical, Karl Marx-inspired, communist policies threatening New York City, telling Newsmax on Saturday that she's standing with President Donald Trump to defend the city's police, taxpayers, and conservative values.

Malliotakis promised to take an aggressive stand against what she described as New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's far-left policies and political overreach in her state, saying she will use every tool at her disposal in Washington to "stop it."

Appearing on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Malliotakis said she's concerned about rising radicalism among city politicians and discussed her fight to protect her district from what she called a politically motivated redistricting effort.

"Well, look, as a lifelong New Yorker whose mother fled communist Cuba, obviously his policies, which are very radical and right out of the playbook of Karl Marx, are very dangerous," she said.

"And we're going to do everything we can to stop it.

"I may be New York City's only Republican representing our city in Washington, but we have the help of President Trump, and we're going to do whatever we can to rein him in," Malliotakis said.

She said that while Democrats hold most positions of power in New York, she intends to use federal oversight to ensure the city's interests are balanced against what she called a "communist agenda."

"Remember, this is a city that's going to need permits, approvals from federal agencies, and funding," Malliotakis said.

"We will make sure that there's no funding that goes to a communist agenda, but we also will protect the interests of New Yorkers — particularly the half that did not vote for socialism, that completely rejected Zohran Mamdani."

Malliotakis added that she would continue to defend the city's police, counterterrorism operations, and middle-class workers "getting crushed by Democrat one-party rule."

Turning to the issue of gerrymandering, Malliotakis said she believes Democrats are attempting to remove her seat by manipulating district lines.

She criticized the lawsuit challenging her district's boundaries as a political maneuver designed to eliminate New York's only Republican voice in Congress.

"[T]hey are bringing this frivolous lawsuit to try to tilt the scale by changing the lines because they cannot win on merit and debate.

"The Democrats' policies are failures of the city, the state, and the federal level," Malliotakis said.

"We won this district, and it was represented by a Democrat. We won because we were supporting the taxpayers, we were supporting public safety."

Malliotakis pledged to keep fighting against what she views as attempts to silence her constituents.

"This is the third redistricting fight we're having.

"I ran for reelection three times. Every time, there's been a battle in court," she said.

"And we will — we will — take it to the Supreme Court if we have to."

