Caitlin Sutherland to Newsmax: Foreign Money Fuels 'Extreme' Green Agenda

A new report from Americans for Public Trust reveals that foreign charities have poured nearly $2 billion into U.S. political causes and environmental activism over the past decade, funding what Executive Director Caitlin Sutherland told Newsmax on Saturday is an "extreme green energy agenda" aimed at undermining American democracy.

"Our report lays out that just five foreign charities have quietly funneled over almost $2 billion into U.S. political groups, causes, and the nonprofit sector," Sutherland said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"And it's financing some pretty outrageous things like climate litigation and research — all to advance a foreign activist agenda."

Sutherland said the investigation shows a growing overlap between U.S.-based dark money networks and foreign charities that share a common mission.

"They definitely seem to have a common goal, and that is to erode our democracy and to push extremist views in America," she said.

"What makes this different is that it's paid for by foreign money."

Sutherland said the funds are supporting more than advocacy groups, as they bankroll protests, lawsuits, and university research programs tied to climate activism.

"We have foreign money coming in to advance an extreme green energy agenda," she said.

"They're also financing litigation against the oil and gas industry, financing research at colleges and universities — all under the guise of climate change," Sutherland continued, adding that "these are extremist groups that are causing disruption on a daily basis."

Sutherland said that although federal law bans foreign governments and nationals from donating directly to candidates or political committees, legal loopholes have allowed foreign donors to influence policy through nonprofit and advocacy networks.

"There is so much that can be done at the state and federal level," she said.

Americans for Public Trust has been working with legislative leaders to close all foreign influence loopholes, Sutherland added.

"Just this week, the U.S. Senate stepped up — led by Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee — and introduced legislation that would say no foreign funding in all these related electoral tools like ballot harvesting, get-out-the-vote campaigns, and especially state ballot issue campaigns," she said.

Sutherland also pointed to evidence of "foreign propaganda at work in our colleges and universities," saying such funding has filtered down to young Americans and even influenced campus culture.

"I asked a number of students at the University of Tennessee how many of them knew someone with climate anxiety, and quite a number of hands went up," Sutherland said.

"That is foreign propaganda at work."

The report cites examples of foreign-backed initiatives pushing to ban private vehicles and limit meat consumption, policies Sutherland described as "extremist things that Americans, by and large, don't agree with."

"That's why we do need to work together to shut off the foreign funding," she said.

"It is a dangerous, slippery slope."

Sutherland also called for stronger action from state governments.

"We really need to attack this foreign money at the local, state, and federal level," she said.

"Florida, for example, is passing legislation to prevent foreign funding coming into nonprofits, particularly from countries of concern.

"But we need to take it one step further and say no foreign funding from whatever country if it's going to sow hate and discord in our states and at the federal level."

She urged Americans to review the full findings at her group's website, which includes an appendix detailing the flow of funds to domestic organizations.

"If you see a group acting in your state and you would like to know where their money is coming from, there's a good chance it is foreign-funded, so please take a look at that report," she said.

