Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Maduro's Time as President Is Numbered

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is nearing the end of his rule, and he will be captured and brought to the U.S. to face prosecution, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Jackson said Maduro's hold on power has been questioned internationally for years, particularly over allegations of election fraud and suppression of political opponents, reiterating long-standing concerns raised by the U.S. and several Latin American governments.

"He's not supposed to be there anyways. He didn't win the last election," Jackson told Newsmax TV's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" on Friday.

"I think his time as president of Venezuela, his days are numbered. And I think one way or another he will be captured. He will be brought back to the United States, and he'll stand trial for the crimes he's committed as well."

The U.S. has maintained criminal indictments against Maduro and members of his government since 2020, accusing them of participating in narcotrafficking and corruption schemes.

Washington has also imposed extensive sanctions on the regime, targeting its finances, oil operations, and senior officials. Jackson said these measures have contributed to Maduro's increasing isolation.

The Trump administration's current operation in the Caribbean "is to shut down the narco traffickers that have been funneling drugs into our country for years and years now, especially during the four years of the Biden administration, killing hundreds and hundreds of Americans every single day," Jackson said.

"President [Donald] Trump had campaigned on this. He said that when he became president, we were going to stop this. And that's what this is about. It's putting an end to this.

"It's sending a message to all the narcoterrorists throughout all of South and Central America and the Caribbean that they will not send drugs into this country anymore. And if they do, they will be killed. And that's a big change from what's happened in the past where it's been ignored, it's been treated lightly."

The U.S. on Monday conducted another strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people.

The latest strike raised the death toll in the U.S. campaign against alleged drug boats to 80 people and marked the 20th attack in the Pacific and Caribbean since early September.

U.S. officials have not publicly outlined any plan to bring Maduro to America, but the indictments remain active, and the State Department continues to offer multimillion-dollar rewards for information leading to his arrest.

Jackson argued that these formal charges, combined with mounting regional frustration, make the Venezuelan leader's long-term survival unlikely.

For now, Maduro maintains control in Caracas, relying on loyal security forces and backing from Russia, Cuba, and Iran.

But Jackson said the political pressure surrounding him continues to build while the end of Maduro's presidency is approaching.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com