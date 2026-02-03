Rep. Langworthy to Newsmax: Clintons Realized Contempt Threat Was Serious

Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to testify before Congress about their ties to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein only after facing the prospect of criminal contempt charges from the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Nick Langworthy told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The Clintons finally realized after there was a full contempt resolution that came from the House Oversight Committee that we're serious," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

The vote to advance the full contempt resolution to the House was bipartisan, he added, as was the original decision to subpoena them.

The push to subpoena the Clintons originated with rank-and-file members during a subcommittee hearing and was not driven by Oversight Chair James Comer, said Langworthy.

The committee focused on individuals with documented connections to Epstein, he pointed out, and former President Bill Clinton was "at the top of the list."

"They've done everything to evade coming forward and testifying," Langworthy said, adding that the Clintons initially ignored subpoenas and relied on attorneys to delay compliance.

He said Comer is still clarifying the terms under which the Clintons would testify.

Langworthy said the committee prefers closed-door depositions, noting similar procedures were used in past Oversight Committee investigations involving Hunter Biden and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

He said the Clintons appear to be seeking different conditions.

"They think they're above this," Langworthy said. "No one should be able to refuse to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee."

He pointed to widely circulated photos and other public reporting documenting Bill Clinton's interactions with Epstein and said Americans deserve answers.

"If you don't have a role there, let the truth set you free," Langworthy said, adding that he supports releasing all Epstein-related files.

Langworthy said Comer intends to move forward with contempt proceedings if the Clintons fail to appear, stressing that bipartisan support exists for enforcement.

"I don't care if you're a former president, former first lady, former secretary of state," he said. "They need to come forward and be interviewed by our committee."

Langworthy also weighed in on the partial government shutdown, expressing optimism it would end Tuesday.

He said President Donald Trump has made clear he does not want disruptions to government funding and credited an agreement with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for allowing progress on appropriations bills.

"I don't believe in shutdowns," Langworthy said. "Nothing gets accomplished, and the people who get hurt are the taxpayers who rely on critical government services."

