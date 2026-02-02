Clintons Agree to Testify in House Epstein Probe

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democrat presidential nominee, will testify in a congressional investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a staffer said Monday.

The decision could head off a planned vote in the Republican-led House of Representatives to hold the two prominent Democrats in contempt, which could lead to criminal charges.

The House Oversight Committee recommended last week that they be held in contempt for refusing to testify about their relationship with Epstein.

The Clintons had offered to cooperate with the panel but had refused to appear in person, saying the investigation was a partisan exercise aimed at protecting Republican President Donald Trump.

"They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," the Clintons' deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a post on social media.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., welcomed the news but did not say whether the chamber would drop its planned contempt vote.

“That’s a good development," he said. "We expect everyone to comply with Congress’ subpoenas.”

There remains some concern about the so-called agreement, said committee chair James Comer.

In a statement Monday, he said: “The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again and they have provided no dates for their depositions. The only reason they have said they agree to terms is because the House has moved forward with contempt. I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members.”

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after leaving office. He has expressed regret about the relationship and said he knew nothing about Epstein's criminal activity.