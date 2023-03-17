×
Tags: newsmaxtv | rep. burchett | hunter biden | china

Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Potential 'Ties' Between Bidens, CCP

Friday, 17 March 2023 04:26 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax there are potential "direct ties" between President Joe Biden's family and the Chinese Communist Party.

Appearing on "American Agenda" on Friday, Burchett, a House Oversight Committee member, said the probe has revealed new possibilities in the foreign business dealings of Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden.

"We've got Communist Chinese involvement with congressmen, with the military, and now they're at the White House," Burchett said. "So, I think we need to delve into this a little deeper. It's way too much money, and there's way too much influence."

Burchett further suggested that the president's energy policy could be compromised, noting that the panel should look into where the Biden administration "is regulating and who they're not regulating."

"I don't think you're going to find any moral in this White House or communist China," Burchett said. "I think you're going to see some criminal activity due to the amount of influence that was given.

"I think you're going to see some direct ties in there with the business contacts. They didn't hire Hunter Biden for his artistic ability or his knowledge, obviously. They hired him for influence with his old man."

Burchett's comments came amid a new lawsuit from Hunter Biden's lawyers alleging that the computer repair shop owner who worked on his notorious laptop in 2020, John Paul Mac Isaac, was trying to invade his privacy.

Ronald Poliquin, a lawyer for Mac Isaac, told CNN that the filing was still being reviewed and that the repair shop owner's legal team would eventually respond in court.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax there are potential "direct ties" between President Joe Biden's family and the Chinese Communist Party.
newsmaxtv, rep. burchett, hunter biden, china
Friday, 17 March 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

